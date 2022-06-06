Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA rolls out its Pride train, on the move through the fall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CTA rolls out its Pride train
CTA rolls out its Pride train 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The CTA is getting into the spirit of Pride month.

There's a new colorful train now running along the Red Line. This year's design features the colors of the tradition Pride flag, with the addition of the black and brown striped "Philly Flag" as well as the blue, pink and white transgender flag.

The CTA said it's a symbol of Chicago's inclusivity, no matter who people love or how they identify. The Pride train will run as part of the CTA's regular service through fall.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 6:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.