CTA rolls out its Pride train, on the move through the fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is getting into the spirit of Pride month.

There's a new colorful train now running along the Red Line. This year's design features the colors of the tradition Pride flag, with the addition of the black and brown striped "Philly Flag" as well as the blue, pink and white transgender flag.

The CTA said it's a symbol of Chicago's inclusivity, no matter who people love or how they identify. The Pride train will run as part of the CTA's regular service through fall.

Our Pride Train has returned for its 6th year of service!



Come as you are, identify how you want, & love without limits. The only track is inclusiveness! #RideWithPride #Pride



(Thanks to sponsor @ViiVUS for helping make this year's train possible.)https://t.co/IvfOX75nPR pic.twitter.com/AmXZ2XTo40 — cta (@cta) June 6, 2022