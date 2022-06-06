CTA rolls out its Pride train, on the move through the fall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is getting into the spirit of Pride month.
There's a new colorful train now running along the Red Line. This year's design features the colors of the tradition Pride flag, with the addition of the black and brown striped "Philly Flag" as well as the blue, pink and white transgender flag.
The CTA said it's a symbol of Chicago's inclusivity, no matter who people love or how they identify. The Pride train will run as part of the CTA's regular service through fall.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.