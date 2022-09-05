CTA resuming normal Red Line service, after debris cleared from tracks near 87th

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Normal service is resuming on the CTA Red Line, after crews cleared debris from the tracks near 87th Street.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the CTA suspended Red Line Service between 95th and Garfield, due to debris on the tracks near 87th Street.

By 10:25 a.m., the CTA said normal service was resuming, with Red Line trains running with residual delays after the debris had been cleared from the tracks.

[Service Disruption] Red Line trains are running w/residual delays following earlier debris on the tracks at 87th. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) September 5, 2022