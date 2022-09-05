Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA resuming normal Red Line service, after debris cleared from tracks near 87th

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Normal service is resuming on the CTA Red Line, after crews cleared debris from the tracks near 87th Street.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the CTA suspended Red Line Service between 95th and Garfield, due to debris on the tracks near 87th Street. 

By 10:25 a.m., the CTA said normal service was resuming, with Red Line trains running with residual delays after the debris had been cleared from the tracks.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 10:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.