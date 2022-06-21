CTA resuming normal Blue Line service between Addison and Racine, after unauthorized person on tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is resuming normal Blue Line service between Addison and Racine, after trains were disrupted for more than an hour during the morning rush, due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

The CTA originally suspended Blue Line service between Damen and Racine shortly before 9 a.m., but service was later suspended between Addison and Racine.

Around 10:15 a.m., the CTA said normal service was resuming, though residual delays and congestion were expected to continue for a while as trains began moving again.

"Some trains and platforms may be busier than usual as crews work to restore normal service," the CTA said in a service alert on its website.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was assisting passengers on affected trains while trains were stopped, but that no evacuations were necessary, and no one had to be taken to a hospital as they were stuck on trains amid the hot weather.