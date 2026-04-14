CTA Red, Purple lines disrupted due to "medical emergency"

Chicago Transit Authority Red and Purple Line trains were disrupted during the morning rush Tuesday due to a "medical emergency" in Rogers Park.

The medical emergency happened at the Jarvis Red Line station, the CTA said. Specifics were not provided.

The Chicago Police and Fire departments said their crews were called to the scene, but officials could not immediately provide further information.

Trains were not running between the Howard terminal and Belmont as of the 8 a.m. hour. Purple Line trains were suspended between the Linden terminal in Wilmette and Belmont.

Service was later restored on the Red Line as far north as the Thorndale stop in Edgewater, but not beyond. Shuttle buses were pressed into service between Howard and Thorndale.

Service resumed as far north as Wilson in Uptown on the Purple Line, but not beyond. The Purple Line does not stop at the Red Line stops between Wilson and Howard.

Separately, service on the CTA Yellow Line to Skokie was suspended altogether Tuesday morning due to an obstruction on the tracks near Oakton. The CTA was not more specific.

The Yellow Line runs only between Howard in Rogers Park and the Dempster terminal in Skokie.

CTA UPDATES: Red Line | Purple Line | Yellow Line