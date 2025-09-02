Watch CBS News
CTA Red, Purple Line trains running with significant delays after medical emergency

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A medical emergency is impacting train service on Chicago's North Side on Tuesday morning. 

CTA Red Line and Purple Line trains are running with significant delays. 

CTA officials confirmed the medical emergency was reported at the Berwyn stop. It is not clear what led to the emergency response.

Commuters should allow extra time and check CTA alerts

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

