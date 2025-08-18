Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks due to medical emergency

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks on Monday morning due to a medical emergency. 

CTA officials confirmed trains are rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown. 

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:

  • Armitage (accessible)
  • Sedgwick (accessible)
  • Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
  • Merchandise Mart (accessible)
  • Clark/lake (accessible)
  • State/Lake
  • Washington/Wabash (accessible)
  • Adams/Wabash
  • Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

Trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan. 

CTA officials confirmed Purple Line service in The Loop is also suspended.   

 It is not clear how long the delays will continue. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue