CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks due to medical emergency

CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks on Monday morning due to a medical emergency.

CTA officials confirmed trains are rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown.

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:

Armitage (accessible)

Sedgwick (accessible)

Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)

Merchandise Mart (accessible)

Clark/lake (accessible)

State/Lake

Washington/Wabash (accessible)

Adams/Wabash

Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

Trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan.

CTA officials confirmed Purple Line service in The Loop is also suspended.

It is not clear how long the delays will continue.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.