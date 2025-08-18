CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks due to medical emergency
CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks on Monday morning due to a medical emergency.
CTA officials confirmed trains are rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown.
After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:
- Armitage (accessible)
- Sedgwick (accessible)
- Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
- Merchandise Mart (accessible)
- Clark/lake (accessible)
- State/Lake
- Washington/Wabash (accessible)
- Adams/Wabash
- Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)
Trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan.
CTA officials confirmed Purple Line service in The Loop is also suspended.
It is not clear how long the delays will continue.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.