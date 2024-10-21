Man shot and killed outside Red Line station on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night outside a CTA Red Line station in Rogers Park.
Police said, around 8:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man was standing outside the Morse stop on the Red Line, at 1348 W. Morse Ave., when someone in a black SUV pulled up and shot him.
The victim was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody Monday morning.
Area 3 detectives were investigating.