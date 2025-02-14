Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people wanted for robbing CTA Red Line passenger on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police released surveillance images of three people wanted for robbing a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, the victim was on a Red Line train at the 69th Street station, when three people pushed him onto the platform, according to police.

The victim then got back on the train, and got into a fight with the three people who had shoved him.

red-line-robbers.png
Three people wanted for robbing a CTA Red Line passenger on Feb. 3, 2025. Chicago Police

The three suspects then robbed the victim at the 47th Street station, where they ran off with his belongings.

Police released surveillance images of the robbers, two men and a woman, and asked anyone who recognizes them to contact CPD public transit detectives at 312-745-4706.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.