Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seeking 7 suspects in robbery on Red Line train in Greater Grand Crossing

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Police search for suspects in CTA Red Line robbery
Police search for suspects in CTA Red Line robbery 00:26

Chicago police are searching for seven people wanted in connection with a robbery on a CTA Red Line train last month in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Around 12:35 a.m. on March 22, a group of people approached a Red Line passenger on a northbound train near the 79th Street stop, attacked him, cut his hand, and stole his belongings, according to police.

Police released a community alert on Tuesday showing surveillance images of the seven suspects, and asked anyone with information to contact public transportation detectives at 312-745-4447.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com, using reference RD # JJ190604.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.