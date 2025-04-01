Chicago police seeking 7 suspects in robbery on Red Line train in Greater Grand Crossing

Police search for suspects in CTA Red Line robbery

Chicago police are searching for seven people wanted in connection with a robbery on a CTA Red Line train last month in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Around 12:35 a.m. on March 22, a group of people approached a Red Line passenger on a northbound train near the 79th Street stop, attacked him, cut his hand, and stole his belongings, according to police.

Police released a community alert on Tuesday showing surveillance images of the seven suspects, and asked anyone with information to contact public transportation detectives at 312-745-4447.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com, using reference RD # JJ190604.