Chicago police seeking 7 suspects in robbery on Red Line train in Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago police are searching for seven people wanted in connection with a robbery on a CTA Red Line train last month in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Around 12:35 a.m. on March 22, a group of people approached a Red Line passenger on a northbound train near the 79th Street stop, attacked him, cut his hand, and stole his belongings, according to police.
Police released a community alert on Tuesday showing surveillance images of the seven suspects, and asked anyone with information to contact public transportation detectives at 312-745-4447.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com, using reference RD # JJ190604.