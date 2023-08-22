CTA Red Line rerouted after person hit by train

CTA Red Line rerouted after person stuck under train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA Red Line train hit a person at the State and Lake station in the subway Monday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was responding to a call of a person hit by a train.

CTA was rerouting subway trains to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak Chinatown, but regular service was restored by shortly after 5 p.m.

It's unclear what the person's condition was.