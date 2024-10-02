Watch CBS News
Man found shot on Red Line train, CTA service disrupted on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle, Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot on a CTA train on Wednesday morning, disrupting service on the Red Line in the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods for about an hour.

The CTA confirmed Red Line trains were halted near the Argyle stop around 8:45 a.m. due to police activity. Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed a man was found with a gunshot wound at the Thorndale station, and was being evaluated.

Police could not immediately provide details on where or when the victim had been shot.

Red Line service was temporarily halted between Howard and Belmont, and shuttle buses were set up between those stops, but normal service resumed around 9:50 a.m. CTA officials said some trains and platforms on the Red Line might be busier than usual as normal service resumes.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

