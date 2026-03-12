CTA vows to move forward with Red Line Extension Project despite federal funding uncertainty

Residents on the Far South Side of Chicago on Thursday were able to learn and ask questions about the long-awaited extension of the CTA Red Line.

The CTA said it's committed to moving forward on the project despite uncertainty over funding from the federal government for the project, and more funding in limbo tied to safety and security on the system.

Transportation experts said there are serious concerns about the viability of the $5.7 billion project given the challenges the CTA is going through, but the agency said it's going ahead with the plan, touting it as vital infrastructure to strengthen the Far South Side.

Thursday evening, the CTA hosted a community meeting in the West Pullman neighborhood, one of several communities that would benefit from the Red Line Extension Project, which would stretch the route that currently ends at 95th street 5.5 miles south to 130th Street, adding four new stops in between.

"It's been needed a long time, so I'm looking forward," said Beverly Martin, of West Pullman

Martin and her sister, Muriel Stansberry, of Roseland, said the extension would make a significant impact for them.

"I won't always have to drive everywhere and I can just get on the train," Stansberry said.

They prefer not to drive on the highway, so their primary link to the rest of the city is Halsted Street.

"It'll be easier to reach relatives and our shopping. So, I'm looking forward to it; just looking forward to something new, something that's going to benefit everybody. You know, not just a few people, but a lot of people," Stansberry said.

The CTA said early work on the extension will begin this spring.

The project has a price tag of $5.7 billion, but in October, the Trump administration said it was freezing $2.1 billion federal funding earmarked for the project, citing what it said were concerns of race-based contracting.

That's on top of $50 million the administration is threatening to pull if the CTA doesn't sufficiently adjust safety and security on the mass transit system.

The agency just submitted a new plan on that this week.

The CTA said the Red Line Extension Project is moving forward no matter what, even with the future of the federal funding uncertain.

"It'll provide access to transit to a long underserved part of Chicago, the Far South Side," said Andrew Gavrilos, senior communications representative for the CTA. "The Red Line Extension is moving forward. We remain committed to the project. There's ongoing discussions with the federal government, and I can't really comment on that right now."

If the CTA can meet its timeline for this project, service is set to begin in 2030.