Police searching for woman who attacked man at CTA Red Line platform in Greater Grand Crossing

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a woman who attacked a man waiting for the train.

Police said the woman started swinging a knife at the 35-year-old victim, at the 69th Street platform around 1:30 a.m. She cut him multiple times on the face, ear and arm.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 5:23 AM

