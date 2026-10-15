Chicago police seek 3 who attacked CTA Red Line passenger, dragged them off train, sprayed their mouth with paint

Chicago police are looking for three people accused of a brutal attack at a CTA Red Line station in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Police said, shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, the 65-year-old victim was beaten, dragged off a train at the Clark/Division stop, and spray-painted in the face and mouth.

Chicago police released surveillance images of three people wanted for dragging a CTA Red Line passenger off a train on Oct. 9, 2026, and spraying paint in their face and mouth. Chicago Police Department

The attack was caught on surveillance cameras, and images released by police showed one of the three suspects had the numbers 5718 tattooed on the fingers of his left hand.

Police asked anyone with information on the attack to contact detectives at 312-745-4477, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK446326.