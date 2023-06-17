Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after stabbing man on CTA platform in South Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed on a CTA platform in South Loop earlier Saturday morning.

Chicago police say around 12:16 a.m., a 28-year-old man was on the platform, in the 10-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when he got into a fight with another man who pulled out a sharp object and swung it at him.

Officers quickly located the suspect and placed him in custody.

The victim suffered a laceration to the arm and officers applied a tourniquet at the scene. He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Charges are pending. 

First published on June 17, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.