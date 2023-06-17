Suspect in custody after stabbing man on CTA platform in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed on a CTA platform in South Loop earlier Saturday morning.
Chicago police say around 12:16 a.m., a 28-year-old man was on the platform, in the 10-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when he got into a fight with another man who pulled out a sharp object and swung it at him.
Officers quickly located the suspect and placed him in custody.
The victim suffered a laceration to the arm and officers applied a tourniquet at the scene. He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
Charges are pending.
