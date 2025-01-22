CTA Pink Line service snagged after person is hit, killed by train

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- Service on the CTA Pink Line was disrupted Wednesday evening after a person was hit and killed by a train.

The Town of Cicero said at 5:47 p.m., a man was hit by a train near 50th Avenue and 21st Place. The Pink Line tracks run at grade level in that area, and there is a crossing at 50th Avenue.

The man who was struck was riding a bicycle at the time, according to Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania. He was pronounced dead, and no identification was found on his person.

The CTA said after the incident, no trains were running between the 54th/Cermak terminal in Cicero and the Central Park Avenue stop in Little Village.

The CTA advised that shuttle buses have been pressed into service for the affected part of the route, and also advised that commuters try nearby bus routes such as the No. 21 Cermak.

There was no word as of 6:20 p.m. when trains would start running again.

CHECK: CTA updates