CTA working on pilot program to address rider experience and safety

Monday is the deadline for the Chicago Transit Authority to submit a security enhancement plan to the Federal Transit Administration.

Last week, the FTA gave the agency an ultimatum — either reduce crime or lose funding.

The administration accused the CTA of failing to protect riders and workers, citing last month's attack on 26-year-old Bethany MaGee, who was set on fire on a Blue Line train in downtown Chicago. Pritzker said action has already been taken to enhance safety on the CTA.

In the meantime, the CTA is asking the public about ways to address the rider experience and safety.

It's working on a pilot program called Safe Ride Specialists.

The program would train people to support and engage with unhoused riders on trains, those experiencing a mental health crisis, and address disruptive young adults.

The agency said the pilot program will require partnerships with other organizations, and is asking community partners and businesses to propose solutions for violence and crisis intervention.

Ideas can be submitted to the CTA by Feb. 17.