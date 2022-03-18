CTA, Pace, and Metra honor drivers, operators For "Transit Driver Appreciation Day"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA, Metra, and Pace want to thank bus drivers and train operators for being heroes to the city during the pandemic.

The CTA created this superhero video to encourage riders to show a little appreciation for the people who get them where they need to be.

Show your favorite driver or worker that you're thankful for their service with a simple hello and thank you as you get on the bus for "Transit Driver Appreciation Day."

You can post on social media or call the transit agency to praise a worker.