Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA offering station signs, other items for Valentine's Day

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Valentine's Day is coming up and if you have no clue what to give that special someone, how about their very own CTA sign?

The sign can come from one of your favorite CTA rail stations across all lines including Green, Pink, and Blue Lines.

If signs aren't your thing, you can get that station on a shirt, coffee cup, and even a tote bag.

You can visit ctagift.com to see what other items are available.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 6:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.