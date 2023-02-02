CTA offering station signs, other items for Valentine's Day
CHICAGO (CBS) – Valentine's Day is coming up and if you have no clue what to give that special someone, how about their very own CTA sign?
The sign can come from one of your favorite CTA rail stations across all lines including Green, Pink, and Blue Lines.
If signs aren't your thing, you can get that station on a shirt, coffee cup, and even a tote bag.
You can visit ctagift.com to see what other items are available.
