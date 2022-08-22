CTA, Metra and Pace offering free rides for students returning to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The return to school comes with CTA's "First Day, Free Rides" program.
Kindergarten through 12th graders can ride buses and trains for free, along with an accompanying adult.
During the rest of the school year, students can take advantage of the CTA's discounted fares of 75 cents between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on school days.
And for the first time ever, Metra and Pace are joining the CTA with free back to school rides Monday. Kindergarten through12th graders in the city and suburbs, along with an accompanying adult, can ride for free until 8 p.m.
Students can sign up for reduced fare options on both Metra and Pace.
