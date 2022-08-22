CTA, Metra and Pace offering free rides for students returning to school

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The return to school comes with CTA's "First Day, Free Rides" program.

Kindergarten through 12th graders can ride buses and trains for free, along with an accompanying adult.

The "First Day, Free Rides" program has provided more than 1.1 million free rides for Chicago area students. Thanks to Butcher Boy Cooking Oils, the tradition continues.



On August 22, K-12 students & an accompanying adult ride free on CTA buses & trains.https://t.co/nitFo3eUW6 pic.twitter.com/tcJu8QKejo — cta (@cta) August 21, 2022

During the rest of the school year, students can take advantage of the CTA's discounted fares of 75 cents between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on school days.

And for the first time ever, Metra and Pace are joining the CTA with free back to school rides Monday. Kindergarten through12th graders in the city and suburbs, along with an accompanying adult, can ride for free until 8 p.m.

School days are right around the corner and Metra is here to welcome you back! On August 22nd, K-12 students and accompanying adults can ride all CTA, Metra, and Pace systems for FREE between the hours of 5:30am and 8pm. pic.twitter.com/fvadqkZjxi — Metra (@Metra) August 18, 2022

Students can sign up for reduced fare options on both Metra and Pace.