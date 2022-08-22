Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA, Metra and Pace offering free rides for students returning to school

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The return to school comes with CTA's "First Day, Free Rides" program.

Kindergarten through 12th graders can ride buses and trains for free, along with an accompanying adult.

During the rest of the school year, students can take advantage of the CTA's discounted fares of 75 cents between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on school days.

And for the first time ever, Metra and Pace are joining the CTA with free back to school rides Monday. Kindergarten through12th graders in the city and suburbs, along with an accompanying adult, can ride for free until 8 p.m.

Students can sign up for reduced fare options on both Metra and Pace.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 6:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.