CTA, Metra receive $188 million from federal government for accessibility accommodations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority and Metra are getting a big boost from the federal government to make public transit more accessible.

A total of $185 million in grant money will pay for accommodations including elevators, ramps, and platform improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The projects should be complete in about five years.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), who lost both legs in Iraq, spearheaded the push for funding after conversations with local transit leaders who said improvements would take 25 years.