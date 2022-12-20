Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA, Metra receive $188 million from federal government for accessibility accommodations

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CTA, Metra receive $188 million for accessibility accommodations
CTA, Metra receive $188 million for accessibility accommodations 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority and Metra are getting a big boost from the federal government to make public transit more accessible.

A total of $185 million in grant money will pay for accommodations including elevators, ramps, and platform improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The projects should be complete in about five years.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), who lost both legs in Iraq, spearheaded the push for funding after conversations with local transit leaders who said improvements would take 25 years.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 7:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.