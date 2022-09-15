CTA head snubs Chicago City Council at hearing meant to address service concerns

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – The head of the Chicago Transit Authority snubbed the City Council on Wednesday, skipping out on a special Transportation Committee hearing meant to address service concerns with the agency.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) spoke on behalf of two CTA union representatives, who also skipped the hearing in protest of President Dorval Carter's decision to play hooky.

"When [Local 241] President [Keith] Hill and [ATU 308 President Eric] Dixon learned that President Dorval Carter, CTA, would not be in attendance, they opted not to participate, as they are very upset," Ramirez-Rosa said.

The Transportation Committee passed an ordinance in June, calling for Carter to address riders' concerns about poor staffing, inconsistent schedules and unreliable service.

So far, Carter has not addressed his absence.

