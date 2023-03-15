CTA says ground fault is to blame for outage that stalled Brown Line train for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown and Purple lines resumed normal operations Wednesday, but some riders say they're not ready to move on.

They want more answers after their Brown Line train was halted for hours on the Wells Street Bridge over the Chicago River on Wednesday.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported the Chicago Transit Authority said Wednesday that according to preliminary information, there was a ground fault –explaining to think of it "like a circuit breaker being tripped in a household."

This caused power to shut off to the surrounding section of the track immediately, CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski wrote.

On Wednesday, two CTA workers were seen walking along the length of the Wells Street Bridge, where the train got stalled out during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

Hosinski said their workers couldn't do any investigations or repairs until customers and the trains were safely removed from the area.

That took hours Tuesday - with dramatic video showing riders being helped off the train and walking single file along a catwalk to safety.

Some riders say they felt this might be more than a power problem.

"It felt like the train was like off the tracks on the right side. It leaned up on the left, slammed back down - giant spark, or explosion, I don't know - and then came to a halt," said CTA rider James Harley, "and then we were stuck there for like two hours."

On Feb. 4, 1977, several CTA 'L' train cars crashed to the street below after a collision at Wabash Avenue and Lake Street. There have been other derailments since. But an expert said a train toppling over is not likely.

"The way trains are designed, the center of gravity is so low that the risk of a train like toppling over is just - that's not going to happen easily," said transportation consultant Adam Auxier.

CTA officials tell us they are still trying to figure out what caused the ground fault on their line - but they say they already checked the speed, and they say speed was not a factor.