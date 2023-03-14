CTA Brown Line train evacuated downtown to power outage

CHICAGO (CBS) - A power outage halted Loop 'L' trains on the Brown and Purple lines downtown late Tuesday afternoon, and a Brown Line train had to be evacuated.

The Chicago Transit Authority reported a loss of power near the Clark/Lake station.

A Brown Line was seen halted over the Chicago River bridge at Wells Street. The Fire Department said it was evacuating the train.

Evacuations began at 5:53 p.m. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported firefighters were directing passengers down a ladder and along a catwalk one by one.

No one on the train was injured.

CFD evacuating brown line train wells and wacker. Cta lose power connection train cannot move snd brown line blocked. pic.twitter.com/Q5SaPCEWIb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 14, 2023

Purple Line trains were halted altogether between Howard and the Loop – and were only running north from Howard through Evanston. Brown Line trains had major delays.

Red Line trains downtown were more crowded than usual as a result. The Lake Street Red Line station was packed with people at 6 p.m.

The Orange, Pink, and Green lines were running normally, the CTA said.

CHECK: CTA Updates