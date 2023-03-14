CTA Brown Line train evacuated downtown to power outage
CHICAGO (CBS) - A power outage halted Loop 'L' trains on the Brown and Purple lines downtown late Tuesday afternoon, and a Brown Line train had to be evacuated.
The Chicago Transit Authority reported a loss of power near the Clark/Lake station.
A Brown Line was seen halted over the Chicago River bridge at Wells Street. The Fire Department said it was evacuating the train.
Evacuations began at 5:53 p.m. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported firefighters were directing passengers down a ladder and along a catwalk one by one.
No one on the train was injured.
Purple Line trains were halted altogether between Howard and the Loop – and were only running north from Howard through Evanston. Brown Line trains had major delays.
Red Line trains downtown were more crowded than usual as a result. The Lake Street Red Line station was packed with people at 6 p.m.
The Orange, Pink, and Green lines were running normally, the CTA said.
CHECK: CTA Updates
for more features.