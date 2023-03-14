Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA Brown Line train evacuated downtown to power outage

By Sabrina Franza

/ CBS Chicago

CTA Brown Line train evacuated due to power outage
CTA Brown Line train evacuated due to power outage 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) - A power outage halted Loop 'L' trains on the Brown and Purple lines downtown late Tuesday afternoon, and a Brown Line train had to be evacuated.

The Chicago Transit Authority reported a loss of power near the Clark/Lake station. 

A Brown Line was seen halted over the Chicago River bridge at Wells Street. The Fire Department said it was evacuating the train. 

Evacuations began at 5:53 p.m. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported firefighters were directing passengers down a ladder and along a catwalk one by one.

No one on the train was injured.

Purple Line trains were halted altogether between Howard and the Loop – and were only running north from Howard through Evanston. Brown Line trains had major delays.

Red Line trains downtown were more crowded than usual as a result. The Lake Street Red Line station was packed with people at 6 p.m.

The Orange, Pink, and Green lines were running normally, the CTA said.

CHECK: CTA Updates

First published on March 14, 2023 / 5:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.