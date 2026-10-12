Lake Street Bridge reconstruction to disrupt service on CTA Green and Pink Lines for two weeks

CTA riders who use the Green and Pink lines to get to downtown Chicago might want to plan some extra travel time for the next couple of weeks.

Construction on the Lake Street Bridge over the Chicago River will interrupt service on the Green and Pink lines starting on Tuesday.

The CTA said the Green Line will not operate between the Clinton and Clark/Lake sections, and Pink Line trains won't operate in the Loop at all between Tuesday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 25.

That will mean the Green Line will operate in two sections.

The western branch along Lake Street will operate between Harlem/Lake and Clinton. Shuttle buses will provide service between Clinton and Clark/Lake.

The southern branch will run between the Loop and Ashland/63rd and Cottage Grove. Green Line trains in the Loop will in the same direction as the Orange Line, making all downtown stops before heading back to the southern branch.

Meantime, Pink Line riders needing to get downtown will have to transfer to the Blue Line at the Racine station.

More information on the service changes for the Pink and Green lines is available on the CTA website.

The Lake Street bridge has been closed to cars and pedestrians for the past year for a major reconstruction project, and is expected to be closed until January 2028.