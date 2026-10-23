Elevated CTA train tracks closing in Loop during busy Chicago weekend

The CTA is shutting down all elevated train tracks in Chicago's Loop this weekend, during a busy fall weekend.

The track closure is part of the ongoing Lake Street Bridge repair project, which began in October last year. It affects the Brown, Green, Pink and Orange lines.

The shutdown begins at 4 a.m. Saturday, and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. Riders should plan to allow extra time when trying to get downtown.

And they will be trying to get downtown, because there are several major events happening in and around the Loop this weekend.

The Arts in the Dark Halloween parade will be held from 6 p.m. to 78 p.m. in the Loops. Columbus Drive between Balbo and Monroe will be closed for the parade route.

The 2026 ALS Walk For Life is also taking place downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday. It begins at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Soldier Field. The walk is approximately two miles, starting along the lakefront, winding through Museum Campus and ending with a stroll through Soldier Field.

Other walk/run events and Halloween celebrations are scheduled throughout the city for the weekend. With CTA tracks and some streets closed, everyone headed out for community fun should carefully check their route and plan for extra time.

Track closures and shuttle buses

Green Line trains will operate between Harlem/Lake and Clinton, and separately between Roosevelt and the South Side terminals. Shuttle buses will be in place between Clinton and Roosevelt, replacing the Clinton to Clark/Lake shuttle that's been running the past two weeks.

Riders traveling downtown from the South Side can also connect to the Red Line at Roosevelt, CTA said.

Brown Line trains will run between Kimball and Merchandise Mart. Riders headed to the Red Line can connect at Belmont and Fullerton. Shuttle buses will replace service between Merchandise Mart and Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren.

The Orange Line will operate between Midway and Roosevelt, and shuttle buses will operate between Roosevelt and Clinton.

Pink Line trains will run between 54th/Cermak and the Racine Blue Line station. Pink Line trains will not operate around the Loop. Customers can transfer between the Pink and Blue lines at Racine.

The Red and Blue lines, which run underground, are not affected.