CTA gets $29 million to expand its electric bus fleet, upgrades to Chicago Avenue Garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More electric buses will soon hit Chicago streets, thanks to some big money just awarded to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

The federal government is giving the CTA $29 million to help upgrade the city's fleet to all-electric buses. It's part of the CTA's goal to go all-electric by the year 2040.

"It's vital that the CTA system be sustainable, affordable, and efficient for both our residents and our environment," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "With this grant funding, not only are we taking steps to protect our environment, but we are leading the way for other municipalities. I'm pleased to see this award bring us one step closer to a climate resilient Chicago."

Of that $29 million, $3.4 million will be used to purchase 10 new electric buses. More than $13 million will go towards modernizing the Chicago Avenue Garage in Humboldt Park, along with another $1 million towards training.

Right now, there are more than 20 electric buses in the fleet, operating along the #66 Chicago route, connecting the Austin neighborhood to the Near West Side and Navy Pier.

Great news! Today, @FTA_DOT awarded us with nearly $29M, which will help accelerate our plans towards converting to an all-electric bus fleet. Funds will be for the purchase of new buses, facility upgrades and workforce development. More info: https://t.co/DW8L2S60Uc pic.twitter.com/KJO6ty2eCE — cta (@cta) August 16, 2022