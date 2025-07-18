Watch CBS News
2 men injured during fight that started on CTA train in Chicago's West Loop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Two men were injured during a fight that started on a CTA train in Chicago's West Loop early Friday morning. 

Chicago police said a 50-year-old man got into an argument with another man while riding the train in the 400 block of South Clinton Street just after 12:30 a.m.

Police said the argument became physical when the men got off the train. The 50-year-old man struck the other man in the face with a sharp object, and he fought back, police said. 

The man who was struck in the face was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. 

The 50-year-old was taken to Rush Hospital, where he was treated for a chin injury. His condition is unknown at this time. 

Police did not confirm if any arrests were made. 

Area Detectives are investigating. 

