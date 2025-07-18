2 men injured during fight that started on CTA train in Chicago's West Loop

Two men were injured during a fight that started on a CTA train in Chicago's West Loop early Friday morning.

Chicago police said a 50-year-old man got into an argument with another man while riding the train in the 400 block of South Clinton Street just after 12:30 a.m.

Police said the argument became physical when the men got off the train. The 50-year-old man struck the other man in the face with a sharp object, and he fought back, police said.

The man who was struck in the face was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The 50-year-old was taken to Rush Hospital, where he was treated for a chin injury. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not confirm if any arrests were made.

Area Detectives are investigating.