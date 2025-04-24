CTA to clean up 6 stations as part of Refresh & Renew program

The Chicago Transit Authority has begun spring cleaning.

The transit agency has started work on its seasonal Refresh & Renew program. The CTA will spend $6.5 million on repairs and maintenance this year at rail and bus locations citywide. Through Memorial Day weekend, improvements will be made at six specific 'L' stops and three bus turnarounds:

63rd Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway on the Red Line.

Pulaski, Austin, and Kedzie-Homan along the Eisenhower Expressway on the Blue Line.

Oak Park on the Lake Street branch and Halsted on the Englewood branch of the Green Line.

Bus turnarounds at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue, 79th Street and Western Avenue on the Southwest Side, Chicago Avenue and Austin Boulevard on the West Side along the boundary with Oak Park, and 67th Street and Oglesby Avenue in South Shore alongside Jackson Park.

The work includes plumbing repairs, replacing lights and signs, and removing outdated equipment.

"The Refresh & Renew program provides our riders and employees with a cleaner, more comfortable CTA travel experience," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a news release. "This important program ensures that rail station repairs and upgrades are made proactively and quickly, and is a vital and effective supplement to the day-to-day cleaning our crews do."

Recently, Refresh & Renew work was completed at both baseball stadium Red Line stops — Addison and Sox-35th — as well as the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT stop on the Green Line just the other side of the Dan Ryan — in time for the Cubs and White Sox home openers.

More bus and rail locations will undergo Refresh & Renew work at later dates.

The Refresh & Renew program was created in 2019, and is intended to keep CTA station sin good repair with routine maintenance. The work enhances the safety, security, and aesthetics of the system, the CTA said.