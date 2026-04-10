CTA bus caught in crossfire, struck by bullets in Bronzeville; 1 woman injured, police say

A CTA bus was struck by bullets Friday afternoon, the president of the transit union said.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene at 39th and South Martin Luther King Drive where Chicago police could be seen investigating the bus. Traffic on King Drive is partially blocked, and yellow crime scene tape was visible around the vehicle.

Keith Hill, president of the CTA transit workers' union, was also at the scene. He told CBS News Chicago the bus was driving on its route down King Drive when it appeared to drive into crossfire. Several shots came toward the bus and at least two bullets went through the bus.

Approximately 15 shots were fired in total.

Along with the driver, the union president estimated 40 to 60 people were on the bus at the time. Most of them were students from a nearby high school, sources told CBS News Chicago.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old woman was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.

It was unclear if anyone else on the bus was struck by any of the crossfire, but Hill said the driver and passengers are very shaken up by the incident.

A source told CBS News Chicago that a CTA security patrol was driving alongside the bus on King Drive, and both witnessed and also got caught on that crossfire. No one in the security patrol was struck.