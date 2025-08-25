CTA Brown Line service suspended between Kimball, Southport after train goes off track on North Side

CTA Brown Line service is suspended between Kimball and Southport for what the agency called "track conditions" Monday morning.

The service disruption began around 7:45 a.m. and does not have a known end time, according to the CTA's website.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene on the tracks, which showed a train that appeared to have been slightly derailed. Video showed a wheel of the train clearly off the L tracks.

There were no initial reports of injuries or any medical issues. Crews were on the scene of the apparent derailment and were working to fix the issue.

The CTA has not released any further information, but trains are only operating between Southport and Clark/Lake for the time being.

Shuttle buses are being provided between Kimball and Southport to help commuters, but CTA officials encourage riders to seek alternate routes or to take the bus instead of the Brown Line until the issue can be fixed.

Riders should also provide for extra travel time.