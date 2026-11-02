Suspect released without charges after stabbing at CTA Blue Line station, Chicago police say

A man who was taken into custody after stabbing another man on the CTA Blue Line last week has been released without charges, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man was on the platform of the Division stop on the Blue Line, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when he got into a fight with another man, according to police. The fight escalated, and one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with cuts to his neck and back.

Police dispatch reports said the victim told officers the attacker appeared to be an unhoused person who frequents the stop.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, but was later released without charges. Sources said the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.