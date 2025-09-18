Woman stabbed after fight on CTA Blue Line train

A woman was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line train overnight.

According to Chicago police, the 21-year-old woman got into an argument with multiple men on the train around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the argument escalated into a fight, and one of the men stabbed the woman with a sharp object before running off.

The woman got off the train at a stop in Oak Park, Illinois. The Oak Park Fire Department then took her to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.