Woman stabbed after fight on CTA Blue Line train
A woman was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line train overnight.
According to Chicago police, the 21-year-old woman got into an argument with multiple men on the train around 12:30 a.m.
Police said the argument escalated into a fight, and one of the men stabbed the woman with a sharp object before running off.
The woman got off the train at a stop in Oak Park, Illinois. The Oak Park Fire Department then took her to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.
Area Four Detectives are investigating.