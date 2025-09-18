Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed after fight on CTA Blue Line train

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line train overnight. 

According to Chicago police, the 21-year-old woman got into an argument with multiple men on the train around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the argument escalated into a fight, and one of the men stabbed the woman with a sharp object before running off. 

The woman got off the train at a stop in Oak Park, Illinois. The Oak Park Fire Department then took her to Loyola Hospital in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four Detectives are investigating.

