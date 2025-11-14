CTA Blue Line delayed after medical emergency near Logan Square

A medical emergency is causing delays for commuters on the CTA Blue Line early Friday morning.

According to the CTA, Blue Line trains are running with delays after a medical emergency near Logan Square. It is not clear what caused the medical emergency.

Shuttle buses are available to provide connecting service between Grand and Jefferson Park in both directions.

The CTA recommends using the No. 65 Milwaukee and No. 76 Diversey buses as a service alternative.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.