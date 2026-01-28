Watch CBS News
Woman cut during fight on CTA Blue Line train near Irving Park

A woman was cut with a sharp object during a fight on a CTA Blue Line train near Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Chicago police said a 38-year-old woman got into a fight with another passenger when the other person pulled out a sharp object and cut her body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. 

Police said the victim was listed in fair condition. 

Police are searching for the suspect. 

No arrests have been made. 

