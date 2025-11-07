CTA announces 24-hour Orange Line service to Midway Airport

The CTA announced several service upgrades following the passing of the Illinois transit bill last week.

According to a CTA spokesperson, the agency will offer 24-hour service on the Orange Line to Midway Airport.

The CTA will also be adding up to 10 more routes to the Frequent Bus Network, while also expanding vehicle and facility cleaning efforts.

The expansion was possible because of the 1.5 billion mass transit bailout from Springfield for CTA, Metra, and Pace.