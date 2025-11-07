Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA announces 24-hour Orange Line service to Midway Airport

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

The CTA announced several service upgrades following the passing of the Illinois transit bill last week. 

According to a CTA spokesperson, the agency will offer 24-hour service on the Orange Line to Midway Airport.

The CTA will also be adding up to 10 more routes to the Frequent Bus Network, while also expanding vehicle and facility cleaning efforts.

The expansion was possible because of the 1.5 billion mass transit bailout from Springfield for CTA, Metra, and Pace. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue