CTA releases 2023 budget with no fare hikes, more spending on security

CTA releases 2023 budget with no fare hikes, more spending on security

CTA releases 2023 budget with no fare hikes, more spending on security

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority outlined its 2023 budget on Thursday.

The good news for CTA riders: there will be no fare hikes or service cuts. The CTA said it is also committing to hire more staff, so there will be fewer of those dreaded "ghost trains" that never show up at their stop.

The budget is also revealing some cause for concern. The $1.8 billion budget relies on $390 million in federal relief funds. Fare revenue is projected to reach just 54% of pre-pandemic levels, as ridership remains low.

CTA is also increasing spending on security to $41 million amid a rise in violent crime.

Today we unveiled our proposed 2023 budget that allows us to improve service and make investments to modernize the system – all without any fare increases!



Learn more here: https://t.co/u95BhtCaaz — cta (@cta) October 20, 2022