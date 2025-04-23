Crow-Armstrong homers again as the Cubs top the Dodgers

Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 for another wild victory Wednesday night.

Dansby Swanson had two hits and two RBIs as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 4-1 on an eight-game homestand.

The Cubs beat the Dodgers 11-10 on Tuesday night when Miguel Amaya homered with two out in the ninth inning and Ian Happ hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th. They went 4-3 in their season series against the World Series champions.

Crow-Armstrong went 6 for 9 with two homers and seven RBIs in the two-game set. The speedy center fielder is batting .396 (21 for 53) with five homers and 14 RBIs in his last 13 games.

Teoscar Hernández homered and drove in four runs for Los Angeles, which lost for the third time in four games. Andy Pages hit a solo drive for the second straight night.

The Dodgers played without catcher Will Smith, who experienced some left wrist soreness after making a tag at the plate on Tuesday night.

Helped by a throwing error on Matthew Boyd (2-2), Los Angeles scored three times in the fifth. Mookie Betts hit a two-out RBI double before Hernández connected for his sixth homer, giving the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

The Cubs responded with four runs in the bottom half. After Jack Dreyer (2-1) walked the bases loaded, Swanson hit a tying two-run single. Nico Hoerner drove in Michael Busch with a sacrifice fly, and Crow-Armstrong added an RBI single.

Boyd was charged with three earned runs and 10 hits in six innings. Daniel Palencia and Julian Merryweather each got three outs before Porter Hodge earned his first save of the season.

Key moment

Hodge struck out Shohei Ohtani for the second out in a perfect ninth inning.

Key stat

The Cubs have scored 39 runs in their last five games.

Up next

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 0.93 ERA) starts for the Dodgers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. The Cubs haven't announced their rotation for their weekend set against Philadelphia.