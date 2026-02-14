$10,000 reward offered for arrests in 2 separate homicides on Chicago's South Side

Cook County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests in two separate homicides on Chicago's South Side.

Police and detectives will be canvassing the area connected to two deadly shootings that are under investigation.

Police will be handing out flyers in the areas connected to the deaths of Phillip Meadors and Kiara Jenkins at 10 a.m.

Meadors was fatally shot on April 13, 2023 in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue.

Kiara Jenkins, 36, was fatally shot January 18, 2026 in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue.

She was found unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. and her family told CBS News Chicago she was leaving her home at the time she was shot. Jenkins was a mother of five children.

Both cases remain under active investigation. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading an arrest.