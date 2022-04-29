Crews plant new trees in North Lawndale as part of Arbor Day celebration

Crews plant trees in North Lawndale in honor of Arbor Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago is celebrating Arbor Day by planting some new trees in North Lawndale.

But the city's top doctor says the new greenery isn't just improving your physical health.

"It's good for economic health," said Dr. Allison Arwady. "When you plant trees, you see increases in home values in the neighborhood. And it's important for mental health and bringing communities together."

We spotted crews planning a new tree near 15th and Trumbull.

It's part of the "Our Roots Chicago" tree equity initiative. The plan is to put 75,000 trees throughout Chicago over the next five years.

It would give more neighborhoods a beautiful tree canopy - providing shade and beauty.