Chicago fire crews battle roof fire at South Side building; 1 hospitalized

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was hospitalized after Chicago firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning. 

Crews were on the scene around 5:30 a.m. at 119th Street and Eggleston Avenue.

Fire officials said one person was taken to a local hospital in good condition. Another person refused treatment. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Check back for updates.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 6:01 AM CST

