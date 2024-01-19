Chicago fire crews battle roof fire at South Side building; 1 hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was hospitalized after Chicago firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.

Crews were on the scene around 5:30 a.m. at 119th Street and Eggleston Avenue.

CFD

Fire officials said one person was taken to a local hospital in good condition. Another person refused treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

