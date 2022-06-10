Watch CBS News
5 adults, 1 child displaced by porch fire at apartment building in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in Wrigleyville Friday morning. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire started on a porch at building, located at 3523 and 3531 N. Sheffield Ave.

CFD confirmed five adults and one child were displaced by the fire.

One resident told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek, he woke up to alarms and smoke over his head. He said he grabbed his keys and wallet, but he'd thought to grab a safe with a letter his dad wrote him.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

First published on June 10, 2022 / 7:54 AM

