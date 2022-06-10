5 adults, 1 child displaced by porch fire at apartment building in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in Wrigleyville Friday morning.

Fire chief on scene told me 5 adults and 1 infant have are displaced after a fire at a condo building steps from Wrigley. Everyone got out, fire is out. One man told me he woke up to alarms with smoke up to his head (while he was in bed) @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/b2SF1preP3 — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) June 10, 2022

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire started on a porch at building, located at 3523 and 3531 N. Sheffield Ave.

CFD confirmed five adults and one child were displaced by the fire.

A closer look shows the removal of existing roof hatches worked well to vent this morning’s fire on Sheffield. Cause & origin still to be determined in the blaze that heavily damaged back porches and the upper floor of the three story building. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/HpZ5rUYGFp — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) June 10, 2022

One resident told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek, he woke up to alarms and smoke over his head. He said he grabbed his keys and wallet, but he'd thought to grab a safe with a letter his dad wrote him.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.