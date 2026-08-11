Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, damaged in storms

The Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in the southwest Chicago suburb of Tinley Park was damaged when severe storms blasted through the area on Tuesday.

Video from CBS Skywatch showed debris all over the field where concertgoers camp out, and damage to the roof of the concert pavilion.

Specifics on the damage were not immediately available.

A tornado was Doppler radar-confirmed in Chicago's south suburbs as storms pounded the area during the midday hours Tuesday. Winds around 100 mph were also reported.

Another radar-confirmed tornado has been reported in Crown Point, Indiana

The Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre opened in 1990, and has changed names several times — previously having been known as the World Music Theatre, the New World Music Theatre, the Tweeter Center, the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The venue has hosted numerous music festivals over the years, including the Anger Management Tour, Farm Aid, Ozzfest, and the Warped Tour.

Cher was the first to perform at the venue back in 1990. The Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan with Paul Simon, Roger Waters, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, and Kesha are among the many A-list artists past and present who have performed at the venue.