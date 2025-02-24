Creative mother and son share business spaces in historic Bronzeville

The historic Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side was once home to some of the most influential American artists and activists — including Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Same Cooke, Ida B. Wells, and Quincy Jones.

Today, the area is seeing a resurgence in part due to fresh entrepreneurial activity, and among those involved with it are modern visionary Makafui Searcy and his mother — who have found a mutually advantageous situation for their businesses that benefits the community.

"When I was 16, I put all of my ideas into a Google doc and posted it on Twitter," Searcy said, "and from there, people saw what I wanted to build and support it."

Squarely in Generation Z, community has been at the center of Searcy's work from the start. He founded Fourtunehouse Art Center in 2017, and the space at 4410 S. Cottage Grove Ave. has already hosted more than 100 events.

"The way I kind of see this space is an engine for ideas that I have, the ideas that my team has — but then also for people in the community," said Searcy.

Makafui Searcy collaborates not only with the community, but with his mom too.

"He attracts a lot of art. He respects and appreciates art, and knows what to do with it," said Sarah Kuenyefu Searcy. "Seeing that in him, and then convincing me to do this with him, I was like, OK."

The creativity and drive runs in the family. Ms. Kuenyefu Searcy is a fashion designer who has owned her own business since 1999.

Ms. Kuenyefu Searcy's business was originally called House of Africa — paying homage to her native Ghana. The boutique is now the Sarah Kuenyefu Collection, at 4412 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the storefront right next to Fortunehouse Art Center.

"When my mom was leaving her last location, and this space became an opportunity — I believe it was a double storefront at first," said Makafui Searcy.

Makafui Searcy saw an opportunity for the two entrepreneurs — who may no longer live under the same roof — to work under one.

"One of the things that I learned from my mom is just the importance of discipline, and you know, especially when like you're running a space, there are so many things that come at you, and challenges," said Makafui Searcy, "but like, being able to persevere and be disciplined through those challenges, and build the practices that your future self would be proud of."

Already though, the pride is both mutual and palpable.

"People know Fourtunehouse even more than me, and it's OK," said Ms. Kuenyefu Searcy, "you know, because it's more public space. It has energy, and you see young people doing positive things."

And while Makafui Searcy has proven more than capable of running a community art center at just 24 years old, there are certain perks of having his mom right next door.

"I raid their refrigerator," he said with a laugh.

Ms. Kuenyefu Searcy said yes, her son does just this — but she was laughing about it too.

"He's like the habitual sponger," she said. "He comes in and takes everything."

These are small things. But it's no small thing to help an adult child turn their vision into a reality.

And in doing so, Ms. Kuenyefu Searcy and her son are making some history together, too.

"It's nice to start in a community like Bronzeville where there's already history, and you're building on the history," she said, "and so one day, we may become the history, 'Oh there was a mom-and-son business, next door.'"