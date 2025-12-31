Crashes involving semi-trailer trucks snag Borman Expressway in Northwest Indiana

The Borman Expressway (I-80/94) in Northwest Indiana was jammed early Wednesday morning on account of two crashes involving semi-trailer trucks.

As of the 5 a.m. hour, the Borman was jammed solid at Grant Street in Gary due to an overturned semi. The three left lanes of the expressway were all blocked.

The Indiana Toll Road and Chicago Skyway (I-90) were advised as an alternative. Ridge Road to the south was also an option, though not for trucks.

On I-80/94 at Cline Avenue, a couple of jackknifed semis were involved in a multi-vehicle crash, and the right lane was blocked. More lanes may be blocked to pull apart the wreckage.

Information on injuries and what exactly happened to cause the wrecks was not immediately available.