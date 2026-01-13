Investigation underway after crash with life-threatening injuries in Deer Park, Illinois, sheriffs say

An investigation is underway following a two-car crash with injuries on Tuesday afternoon in Deer Park, Illinois.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Lake Cook Road and Quentin Road.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where first responders were investigating the two vehicles, a black sedan and a white SUV, involved in the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were life-threatening injuries. Additional information, including how many people were injured and the cause of the collision were not released.

Kris Habermehl reported that Lake Cook Road and Quentin Road will be closed through the afternoon into the evening for a crash reconstruction.

Motorists are advised to use Dundee or North up to Half Day Road (Illinois Route 22) instead of Lake Cook Road and nearby Route 14 or Rands West, or the east instead of Quentin Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.