Crash snags Division Street near Kennedy Expressway

A crash disrupted busy Division Street near the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday morning.

The crash happened before dawn near the viaduct that carries the expressway (I-90/94) over Division Street.

Part of the roadway was blocked just east of the viaduct.

Information about the crash and injuries was not immediately available, but there were reports that an extrication was needed.

Separately, a car caught fire on the inbound Kennedy Expressway in the local lanes near Division Street. Flames were raging on the undercarriage of the car and smoke was billowing into the air.

Two right lanes were blocked near the car fire scene. Chicago police were keeping drivers away from the scene.