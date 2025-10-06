Crash leaves driver dead, shuts down outbound express lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway

A driver was killed in a crash that went on to shut down the express lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway for the morning rush Monday.

At 5:10 a.m., a sport-utility vehicle hit the wall hard in the outbound express lanes near 31st Street. Illinois State Police said a large object went through the windshield of the vehicle and struck the driver.

State police said the driver was transported to an area hospital from the scene with injuries. The driver later died, state police said.

As of 5:30 a.m, the outbound Dan Ryan express lanes were closed off from their starting point at the Chinatown feeder ramp down to the foot ramp at 47th Street. The express lanes were open south of 47th Street, and the local lanes remained open.

The inbound Dan Ryan was also delayed with gapers.

CBS News Chicago has reached Illinois State Police for details about the crash.