Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Expressway; injuries reported

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Traffic is being redirected after a crash shut down all eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on I-290 at South Independence Boulevard.

Illinois state police said that Injuries were reported, but did not release how many people were hurt or the severity of those injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

