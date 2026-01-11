Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Expressway; injuries reported
Traffic is being redirected after a crash shut down all eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on I-290 at South Independence Boulevard.
Illinois state police said that Injuries were reported, but did not release how many people were hurt or the severity of those injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.