Crash leaves woman dead on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Stevenson Expressway

A woman was killed early Sunday in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said at 2:21 a.m., a man was driving a car with multiple passengers north on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the junction with the Stevenson Expressway and McCormick Place, when he lost control and hit a pole, and then the median.

The driver and three passengers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. But one woman suffered traumatic injuries and died at the same hospital, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.